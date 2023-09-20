Ocala City Council shares its district 2 results

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council has posted the results for its District 2 election.

Only two candidates were on the ballot for the position, incumbent Ire Bethea Sr., who has held the position for four years, and Reginald Landers Jr.

The incumbent Ire Bethea Sr. won the election.

Bethea received 1,937 votes, while Landers received 916 votes.

Officials in Marion County expected a lower voter turnout because of the small number of candidates up for election.

No one qualified to run against incumbent Kristen Dreyer for the District 4 seat or against Ben Marciano for Mayor back in July.

According to VoteMarion.gov, only 59 ballots were submitted during early voting, with fewer than 2,000 submitted by mail.

Total voter turnout for this election out of registered and eligible voters was only 7.57%.

