Ocala City Council shares its district 2 results

Only two candidates were on the ballot for the position, incumbent Ire Bethea Sr., who has held...
Only two candidates were on the ballot for the position, incumbent Ire Bethea Sr., who has held the position for four years, and Reginald Landers Jr.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala City Council has posted the results for its District 2 election.

Only two candidates were on the ballot for the position, incumbent Ire Bethea Sr., who has held the position for four years, and Reginald Landers Jr.

The incumbent Ire Bethea Sr. won the election.

Bethea received 1,937 votes, while Landers received 916 votes.

Officials in Marion County expected a lower voter turnout because of the small number of candidates up for election.

No one qualified to run against incumbent Kristen Dreyer for the District 4 seat or against Ben Marciano for Mayor back in July.

According to VoteMarion.gov, only 59 ballots were submitted during early voting, with fewer than 2,000 submitted by mail.

Total voter turnout for this election out of registered and eligible voters was only 7.57%.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Luis Figueroa-Tirado, 20, (left) and Davinci Dawson, 17, (right) indicted on first degree...
Grand jury indicts two suspects in Marion County deadly shooting
A Marion County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to the murder of an...
Grand jury indicts two suspects in Marion County deadly shooting
Some students have had to spend more than six weeks bouncing between hotels because their...
Hundreds of UF students still not moved in to luxury apartments more than a month into school
The Florida House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee was the first meeting for the 2024...
Florida lawmakers begin committee meetings for 2024 session