One hospitalized after deputy-involved shooting in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s investigators said a suspect is in the hospital after he was shot by one or more deputies Wednesday morning.

Officials said four deputies responded to a follow-up call on the 10000 block of Highway 41 near Dunnellon just before 9:30 a.m. Deputies had dealt with the same man earlier in the month.

They cannot disclose how many deputies fired their gun, but confirmed one deputy is on administrative leave.

The suspect received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. None of the deputies were hurt.

One resident who drove past the scene told TV20 she saw an ambulance this morning.

“They were just coming from every direction and just seem to keep coming, seemed a little odd,” said Michelle Lee. “Of course, everybody’s goose-necking trying to see what was going on and slowing down traffic, but I passed it by a couple of times today and hopefully it’s getting cleared up.”

Another resident said this was unusual to see in Dunnellon.

“This is not a high crime area, that’s why my family we chose this area because it was low-crime. The people here are very nice, so we don’t really have much crime or deputy shootings or anybody shooting around here,” said Tyrone Davis.

Sheriff’s officials said no other residents or homes were involved.

Agents with FDLE are investigating the shooting because it involves law enforcement.

