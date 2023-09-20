Paige’s Kitchen: Smashed Potatoes

This is a great recipe of people of all ages and don't forget to set up the suggested potato bar!
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When it comes to a favorite side dish, potatoes top the list for most folks. There is something about their down-home flavor no matter how you prepare them. These smashed potatoes are easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. Try them once and you will be hooked. Smashed potatoes are very little work with high rewards. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • Baby Yukon gold or red potatoes 1 to 2 pounds - leave peel on
  • Unsalted butter- 1 stick (melted)
  • Olive oil - 4 Tablespoons *you are doing a 2 to 1 ratio for butter to oil)
  • Favorite seasonings - I used Lawry Seasoning Salt- McCormick Steak seasoning
  • Chopped fresh herbs - use your favorite
  • Cracked pepper

Directions

  1. Pre-heat over to 425 degrees.
  2. Place potatoes that are similar in size on a plate and place in the microwave. Cook until fork tender. About 5 to 10 minutes depending on the potato size.
  3. Once done, place potatoes on a parchment or non-stick foil lined baking sheet.
  4. Gently smash down potatoes with a potato smasher or use the bottom of a glass.
  5. Place melted butter and olive oil in a bowl and baste the potatoes with the mixture and sprinkle with dry seasonings.
  6. Roast 25 to 30 minutes until crispy brown on the outside. Do not flip over.
  7. Take potatoes out of oven and sprinkle with fresh herbs.
  8. If you want to add your favorite cheese, do that during the last 5 minutes of baking so it will melt.
  9. Toppings for a potato bar can include cheese, chopped bacon, sour cream, salsa, pico de gallo, chopped grilled shrimp or any protein, roasted red peppers, chopped green onions, grilled corn or any barbeque sauce. Enjoy!

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Strawberry Salsa

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

The University Women’s Club in Gainesville is celebrating more than 100 years of history.
New UF historic marker honors Women’s Club
City Hall of Lake City
City manager of Lake City resigns, new manager search to begin
The University Women’s Club in Gainesville is celebrating more than 100 years of history.
New UF historic marker honors Women’s Club
MCSO has arrested a man from Dunnellon after a young girl revealed the sexual abuse he...
Dunnellon man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12