Paige’s Kitchen: Smashed Potatoes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When it comes to a favorite side dish, potatoes top the list for most folks. There is something about their down-home flavor no matter how you prepare them. These smashed potatoes are easy to make and a real crowd pleaser. Try them once and you will be hooked. Smashed potatoes are very little work with high rewards. Enjoy!

Ingredients

Baby Yukon gold or red potatoes 1 to 2 pounds - leave peel on

Unsalted butter- 1 stick (melted)

Olive oil - 4 Tablespoons * you are doing a 2 to 1 ratio for butter to oil)

Favorite seasonings - I used Lawry Seasoning Salt- McCormick Steak seasoning

Chopped fresh herbs - use your favorite

Cracked pepper

Directions

Pre-heat over to 425 degrees. Place potatoes that are similar in size on a plate and place in the microwave. Cook until fork tender. About 5 to 10 minutes depending on the potato size. Once done, place potatoes on a parchment or non-stick foil lined baking sheet. Gently smash down potatoes with a potato smasher or use the bottom of a glass. Place melted butter and olive oil in a bowl and baste the potatoes with the mixture and sprinkle with dry seasonings. Roast 25 to 30 minutes until crispy brown on the outside. Do not flip over. Take potatoes out of oven and sprinkle with fresh herbs. If you want to add your favorite cheese, do that during the last 5 minutes of baking so it will melt. Toppings for a potato bar can include cheese, chopped bacon, sour cream, salsa, pico de gallo, chopped grilled shrimp or any protein, roasted red peppers, chopped green onions, grilled corn or any barbeque sauce. Enjoy!

