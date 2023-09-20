Three North Central Florida Schools recognized as nationals blue ribbon schools

The distinction is given based on academics and their support of students of all backgrounds.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three North Central Florida schools are being recognized as national blue ribbon schools.

Alachua Learning Academy in the city of Alachua, Queen of Peace Catholic Academy in Gainesville, and the Children’s Reading Center charter school in Palatka are being recognized as exemplary high performing schools.

Only 14 schools in the state were chosen out of the 420 schools that may be nominated each year across the nation.

