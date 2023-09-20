Three North Central Florida Schools recognized as nationals blue ribbon schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three North Central Florida schools are being recognized as national blue ribbon schools.

Alachua Learning Academy in the city of Alachua, Queen of Peace Catholic Academy in Gainesville, and the Children’s Reading Center charter school in Palatka are being recognized as exemplary high performing schools.

The distinction is given based on academics and their support of students of all backgrounds.

Only 14 schools in the state were chosen out of the 420 schools that may be nominated each year across the nation.

