Alachua County NAACP president speaks on loss of godson to gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 44-year-old Johnny Walker was killed last Sunday in a shooting at Cynthia Chestnut Park in southeast Gainesville.

A witness told deputies they heard multiple gunshots, then found Walker lying motionless in the parking lot.

He was taken to the UF Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

Evelyn Foxx is the president of Alachua County’s NAACP and Walker’s godmother.

“The days have been very sad,” said Foxx, “very upsetting to Johnny’s mother and sisters and everybody in our community.”

Foxx said she has long been affected by cases of gun violence, but one hitting this close to home makes her more motivated than ever to put an end to it in Gainesville.

“Everybody that’s been calling me or I’ve spoken to has been saying ‘why Johnny?’ and I ask myself the same question,” said Foxx. “Johnny was one of the most caring and loving people anyone could meet.”

Foxx said the gun used in Walker’s death was stolen, and she would like to see laws put in place to help prevent future killings with stolen guns.

“That is something that we have to work on,” said Foxx. “There has to be some kind of law or something. If you have a gun, you should keep it secured and locked.”

Foxx spoke to what kind of person the community was losing in Johnny Walker.

“He loved everybody,” she said. “Everybody that knew Johnny knew that he was one of the most happy, jubilant, helpful people that you could ever meet.”

She said above all there is one thing she will miss most about her godson.

“Oh god,” Foxx said, “my Sunday meals. He would eat dinner at my house on Sundays and he comes over maybe once or twice a week on his way from work just to talk...I wouldn’t want this to happen to any other family in Alachua County. It is just too painful.”

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Travon Barclay in Marion County after they found him driving Walker’s BMW.

Barclay is in the Alachua County Jail but has not yet been charged with Walker’s murder as deputies say they are still investigating the case.

