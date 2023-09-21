Alachua County Pets: Nevaeh, Sailor, and Apple

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

This affectionate and beautiful pup is looking to splash around with a new forever friend. This is Nevaeh. Her favorite pass time is wading around the kiddie pool to cool off after the zoomies.

If you’re looking for the best first mate, stop right there and take a look at Sailor. This goofy goober is full of energy and is looking to learn some new tricks.

Lastly is a pup who is ridiculously affectionate. This is Apple. She’s is looking for a friend for life and maybe a few treats along the way.

The shelter is offering services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Alachua County Animal Resources is located at 3400 Northeast 53rd Avenue in Gainesville.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us. or 352-264-6870

