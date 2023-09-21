Alachua first responders save a man after he was stuck underneath a fallen tree

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua first responders saved a man who was trapped underneath a fallen tree Wednesday afternoon.

The fallen tree pinned the man against his tractor.

The man told them it was hard for him to breath but was able to call 911.

People with the combined communications center were able to track his location and send help.

Officials say the man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

