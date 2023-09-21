‘A big night for Marion County’: Give4Marion raises $1.4 million for nonprofit organizations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual online fundraiser Give4Marion raised more than $1.4 million.

The two-day campaign received donations from nearly 3,700 towards 103 charitable nonprofits, including Project Hope.

“We have a goal this year to expand our program,” shared executive director April McDonald. “Project Hope provides transitional and supportive housing for currently 64 single women with children who would otherwise be homeless.”

Programs like ‘The Rock’ sat on the top of the leader board. Founder Ronald Fernandez told TV20 the organization provides food, clothing, hygiene products, and counseling for students in need from Marion County.

“This year we sent 200 kids to prom who would’ve never been allowed to go to prom,” stated Fernandez. “We gave them dresses and tuxedos. We just want them to be kids and be incredible.”

“Fernandez told TV20 the funds came at a perfect time, as his nonprofits has a few projects scheduled over the next year.

“We are opening up 3 more Rocks,” shared Fernandez. “We have 3 more middle schools opening up this year and every time we open up a Rock, it allows us to serve another 2,000 students.”

Some businesses and donors matched donations during the event. The money donated will be distributed to the organizations within the next week.

“We will see the generosity unfolding for years to come right here in this county because of everybody giving and having the spirit of generosity,” stated McDonald.

