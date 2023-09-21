Charges dropped against former Ocala police officer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The charges against a former Ocala police officer who threatened to shoot up his ex-girlfriend’s home have been dropped.

Officer Natawi Chin was arrested last month on charges of aggravated stalking.

According to court records, the case against Chin will not be moving forward after state attorney officials determined a jury would not likely believe the victim felt harrassed.

An investigation revealed Chin left his ex-girlfriend a threatening voicemail and aggressively accused her of cheating.

