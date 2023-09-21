College of Central Florida’s new Center for Nursing coming in 2024

The building will be completed by 2024, but students will not move in until spring 2025.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida is facing possible nursing, and officials with the College of Central Florida hope their new nursing center will help meet demand.

The college received $6.7 million from the state’s “Linking Industry to Nursing Education” grant for a new center for nursing.

Associate Vice President of Health Sciences Dr. Stephanie Cortes said the project has been in the works since 2017.

TRENDING: ‘A big night for Marion County’: Give4Marion raises $1.4 million for nonprofit organizations

“It was the largest gift that was given out for our state,” said Cortes.”We use that to refresh our simulation center and looking at ways we can continue to expand nursing here at CF.”

It will take 15 months to build the 2-story, 40,000 sq. ft building, which will include classrooms and labs. However, according to the Florida Hospital Association, the state is facing critical nursing shortages and a growth in labor costs.

By 2035, they predict a shortage of more than 59,000 nurses. Cortes said the expansion will upgrade the experience and skills of the nursing students.

“In fact, the students that just started in our nursing program this fall, will be our first students to graduate in our new building so I think that they are particularly excited about that,” said Cortes.

CF officials held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning at the Ocala campus located on Southwest College Road. The building will be completed by 2024, but students will not move in until spring 2025.

