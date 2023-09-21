Deputies arrest men connected to string of burglaries in Gilchrist County

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in the Rock Bluff area for burglaries in the area over the past few months.

During their investigation into three different burglaries, deputies executed warrants for Hunter Ellsworth and John Goldthorpe of Bell on Wednesday.

They say Ellsworth was found with stolen property and is facing charges of burglary and petit theft.

Meanwhile, Goldthorpe is facing charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

