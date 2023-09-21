Deputies arrest men connected to string of burglaries in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies arrest Hunter Micah Thomas Ellsworth and Christopher John...
Gilchrist County Sheriff's deputies arrest Hunter Micah Thomas Ellsworth and Christopher John Goldthorpe(GCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men in the Rock Bluff area for burglaries in the area over the past few months.

During their investigation into three different burglaries, deputies executed warrants for Hunter Ellsworth and John Goldthorpe of Bell on Wednesday.

TRENDING: Kids driving stolen car stopped on I-75 in Alachua County

They say Ellsworth was found with stolen property and is facing charges of burglary and petit theft.

Meanwhile, Goldthorpe is facing charges of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Some students have had to spend more than six weeks bouncing between hotels because their...
Hundreds of UF students still not moved in to luxury apartments more than a month into school
EIAP report on Hurricane Idalia collected photos of storm damage from survey respondents
UF/IFAS estimates Hurricane Idalia’s agricultural damage at more than $78 million
Marion County Sheriff's deputies shoot man while responding to a trespassing complaint near...
Man pointed gun at deputies before they shot him, MCSO says
The building will be completed by 2024, but students will not move in until spring 2025.
College of Central Florida’s new Center for Nursing coming in 2024