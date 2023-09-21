DSNAP benefits to start for people affected by Idalia

A mandatory pre-registration starts at 1 a.m.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with with a state program are set to help some North Central Florida residents fill their fridges and pantries as they recover from Idalia.

Officials with the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or DSNAP, say it will start on Monday.

To be eligible, applicants must not be already receiving regular SNAP benefits and must have suffered a disaster-related loss.

To apply, click HERE.

TRENDING STORY: UF/IFAS estimates Hurricane Idalia’s agricultural damage at more than $78 million

