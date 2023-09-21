DSNAP benefits to start for people affected by Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with with a state program are set to help some North Central Florida residents fill their fridges and pantries as they recover from Idalia.

Officials with the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or DSNAP, say it will start on Monday.

A mandatory pre-registration starts at 1 a.m.

To be eligible, applicants must not be already receiving regular SNAP benefits and must have suffered a disaster-related loss.

To apply, click HERE.

