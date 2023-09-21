Florida to require ‘male only, female only’ bathroom signs at universities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state university system Board of Governors this week took a step in carrying out a controversial new law that includes requiring the designation of restrooms for “exclusive use by females” and “exclusive use by males.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law in May, amid a series of measures in Florida and other states focused on transgender people.

The Board of Governors approved moving forward with a notice of intent to adopt a new regulation. University employees who violate the law are subject to their university’s established disciplinary procedures, which must include disciplinary actions up to and including dismissal, according to the proposed regulation.

Amanda Phalin, a member of the Board of Governors who also is a professor at the University of Florida, voted against the plan.

“In places where similar laws have been implemented, there has been an increase in harassment of people who were using or attempting to use the restroom,” said Phalin. “I do recommend that the Board of Governors direct institutions to keep and report data on any instances of harassment, going forward.”

Universities are required to provide documentation certifying their compliance with the law by April 1. The state Board of Education, which oversees the 28 schools in the public college system, passed a similar rule in August.

