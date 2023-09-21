Gainesville city commissioners unanimously vote in favor of Director of Equity and Inclusion’s salary increase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While dealing with budget cuts, Gainesville city commissioners voted in favor of raising one employee’s salary by nearly $37,000.

Zeriah Folston has been serving the city as its Interim Equal Opportunity Director since February. He replaced former director Teneeshia Marshall after she resigned back in 2021.

City commissioners discussed whether or not Folston should be paid a nearly $189,000 salary, an increase from the $151,000 he was paid as interim. Marshall earned a $167,000 salary and a $450 dollar monthly car allowance.

District 1 Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker admitted she felt uncomfortable with how much charter officers are paid, considering the city’s current financial state.

“Where I am now and where the city is now is in a place like we’ve never been before,” said Walker. “Where we’ve been making cuts or where we should have been making cuts, I still have struggled with this.”

Most commissioners said Folston is qualified for the job and asked for a reasonable amount of money.

“I think that what Mr. Folston is asking is at the midpoint range,” said Commissioner At-large Cynthia Chestnut. “He’s been serving in this position since February, I’d like to get it resolved.”

With Marshall in mind, Duncan-Walker brought up the Equal Pay Act and a potential lawsuit for the city.

“There is risk associated with compensating a person of a different sex differently when there is no change in the job description, job qualifications, job duties of the position,” said City Attorney Daniel M. Nee.

Mayor Harvey Ward said the job responsibilities have changed over the last couple of years because of area growth.

City commissioners unanimously approved Folston’s salary.

