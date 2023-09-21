Gator volleyball team lost sophomore setter Alexis Stucky for the rest of the year

Stucky led the team in assists with 339 and tied at first with 13 service aces
Alexis Stucky out for the season
Alexis Stucky out for the season(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crushing blow to the Gator volleyball team, as All-American setter Alexis Stucky is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL.

On Sunday versus number one Wisconsin, Stucky was injured during the second set, and the Gators missed her presence and fell for the first time this season.

The sophomore led the team in assists with 339 and tied with Trinity Adams with 13 team-leading service aces. The Gators started off the season with eight straight wins. Also, Stucky earned the SEC setter of the week honor this month.

Stucky posted this statement Thursday,

“Absolutely devastated to share that I have suffered a season ending ACL and MCL tear. So heartbroken that I won’t get another chance to play with this group. These seniors are special! The love this team and staff has for each other is incredible and I’m so lucky to be a Florida Gator! Words cannot express how much I adore this program.

A big thank you to everyone who checked in on me and sent their thoughts and prayers! I really feel the love from the volleyball community❤️ I’m still betting on my Gators and excited to show the world what we’re made of. Don’t count us out!!

In the meantime, I’m going to be working my butt off so I can get back to doing what I love with the people I love! I’m so grateful to be surrounded by the very best who are going to get me through this. I’ll be back and stronger than ever!!”

Kennedy Muff stepped in to finish Sunday’s match for the injured Stucky and ended with 28 assists.

The Gators begin conference play on Friday at No. 24 Auburn. The first serve is at 7:30 p.m.

