GPD searches for ‘key witness’ in Waldo Road deadly shooting

Andra “Deon” Reese wanted for information on a homicide
Andra “Deon” Reese wanted for information on a homicide(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for the community to help find a man who may have witnessed a deadly shooting on Waldo Road earlier this month.

Officers are searching for Andra “Deon” Reese, a key witness to a homicide that occurred on the evening of Sept. 2 on Northeast Waldo Road, north of East University Avenue.

Officers say a man was shot in the head at a homeless encampment near the Walgreens store on East University. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died days later.

Anyone who has contact information for Reese or knows of his whereabouts contact Det. Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers at 352-372-7867 or submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.tv

