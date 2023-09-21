Kids driving stolen car stopped on I-75 in Alachua County

The 10-year-old and 11-year-old siblings drove more than three hours in their mother’s stolen car
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A late-night joy ride in their mother’s stolen car took two young siblings hours away from home. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old driving on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say they noticed a stolen car driving on I-75 in the city of Alachua around 3:50 a.m. The car was reported stolen out of North Port, between Sarasota and Fort Myers.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop and were surprised to see a 10-year-old boy exit the vehicle. Then his 11-year-old sister stepped out of the passenger seat.

The siblings had been reported missing to the North Port Police Department.

When deputies called their mother, she drove three hours to Alachua County to take custody of the children. She declined to charge them for stealing her car.

