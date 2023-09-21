Man pointed gun at deputies before they shot him, MCSO says

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man shot by deputies on Wednesday. At this time, the deputies’ identities remain confidential.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 10500 block of Highway 41 near Dunnellon on Wednesday on a trespassing complaint. At the location, they found Scott Peltier, 59, in violation of a previous trespassing warning issued last Sunday.

Deputies say Peltier had a gun in a holster on his hip. When deputies demanded he leave, they say Peltier drew the weapon and pointed it at them.

Deputies shot Peltier inflicting wounds that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital where he remains as of this report.

Deputies had dealt with the same man earlier in the month.

Peltier is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, trespassing while armed, and resisting an officer with violence. His bond will be set at $24,000 when he is taken to jail.

Three deputies were placed on paid administrative leave as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. The sheriff’s office will not release the identity of the deputies involved because they have invoked the crime victim protections of Marsy’s Law.

