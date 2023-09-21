Ocala bucks state trend of declining home sales, Florida Realtors say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New home sales numbers from Florida Realtors show sales are down in Gainesville but up in Ocala.

In the Gainesville market, sales dropped by about 29 percent in August, while prices increased 1.7 percent. The median sale price in Gainesville is $355,900.

In Ocala, sales increased 16 percent and prices went up 3.5 percent. The median sale price in Ocala is $289,750.

Statewide, home sales are down almost 8 percent and prices went up around 2 percent.

Nationally, the median price for existing homes in August was $407,000, about 4 percent higher than a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors.

