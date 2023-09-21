TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Brady Conrad (Forest)

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an old quote that says, “the greatest leaders are people that don’t seek power.”

This speaks true for the captain of the Forest High School Football team. Brady Conrad, is the definition of a silent leader that leads by example.

“Brady is what you call a quiet leader, he leads through his actions, he does everything he is supposed to do in the classroom, in the film room, in the weight room and on the field,” said Eoghan Cullen, Forest Head Football Coach.

Conrad plays left tackle for the team where he is able to excel not only as a leader but a key player. He has 9 pancake blocks a year and is a two-time all-district player.

“As a player he is hard working, he’s got moxy. He’s the kind of kid any coach wants on their roster. He’s been a leader on our offensive line, as our offensive line goes, our team goes, so Brady being a two-year captain at that left tackle position, he is leading through his actions and you just can’t put a price on it,” said Coach Cullen.

“It’s important to lead the team because most of them are young people, they need someone to lead them. Especially the freshman and sophomores, they need somebody,” said Brady Conrad.

He has been playing football since he was in 6th grade and plays simply because he just loves the game.

“I love the game. Playing left tackle because it’s a physical position, you’re on offensive line you have to protect the quarterback. It’s the quarterback’s blind side so I think it’s the most important offensive line position,” said Conrad.

For Conrad, school and football go hand and hand. He has learned a lot about life from balancing both.

“You have to be discipline, you have to know what to do, you cannot mess up the simple things, “said Conrad. “It’s really important because you make a lot of friends playing football. I feel like most of my friends do come from football and I wouldn’t have that if I didn’t play.”

Off the field, Conrad consistently hits the mark too, he has 4.5 weighted GPA and is a member of the National Honors Soceity. Conrad plans to play football in college and hopes to attend a prestigious school that will value is leadership on the field and in the classrooms.

“You know brady is going to go on and play college football, he’s instrumental to the future of our program,” said Coach Cullen.

Brady Conrad, our TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominate a scholar-athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Taylor Burr at taylor.burr@wcjb.com or Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

