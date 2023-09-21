Two Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence executives charged with fraud, grand theft

FCADV CEO Tiffany Carr
FCADV CEO Tiffany Carr(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has leveled fraud charges against two former executives at the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence (FCADV). The investigation began in 2020 and looked into some leaders at North Central Florida domestic violence centers.

The state has charged Tiffany Carr, 54, and Patricia Duarte, 57, the organization’s CEO and CFO, respectively. They face one count of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and official misconduct.

The FCADV was tasked with distributing state funding to local domestic violence shelters and related organizations. In 2020, the organization was investigated after Carr and Duarte were accused of using funds provided through grants to fraudulently award themselves personal time off (PTO).

RELATED: Florida’s Attorney General, Department of Children and Families settle civil lawsuit with Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

“These officials were entrusted to run an organization to assist those seeking a safe haven from abuse,” said Attorney General Ashley Moody. “Instead of ensuring state funds went to help those in need, they schemed together to steal more than $3.7 million for grossly inflated salaries and vacations. We previously took civil action to rid the organization’s bad management, and now we are filing criminal charges against these former officials.”

Investigators spoke with several other members of the organization including FCADV’s former treasurer Theresa Beachy of Peaceful Paths in Gainesville.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Kids driving stolen car stopped on I-75 in Alachua County
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Nevaeh, Sailor, and Apple
Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Alachua County Pets: Nevaeh, Sailor, and Apple
City of Alachua first responders saved a man who was trapped underneath a fallen tree Wednesday...
Alachua first responders save a man after he was stuck underneath a fallen tree