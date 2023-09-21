UF/IFAS estimates Hurricane Idalia’s agricultural damage at more than $78 million

EIAP report on Hurricane Idalia collected photos of storm damage from survey respondents
EIAP report on Hurricane Idalia collected photos of storm damage from survey respondents(UF/IFAS)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Scott Gagliardi
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Idalia’s damage to the agriculture industry could reach nine digits according to preliminary estimates released Thursday by the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences (UF/IFAS).

The Economic Impact Analysis Program (EIAP), which assesses impacts on agriculture following extreme weather events, estimated the losses caused by Hurricane Idalia in the range of $78.8 million to $370.9 million.

More than three million acres of agricultural land were in the storm’s path, including crops like peanuts, cotton, and poultry farms.

RELATED: American Red Cross offers financial assistance to Hurricane Idalia survivors

The most reported damages include overturned irrigation systems, blown-off roofs, and damaged fence lines; but also include beef and dairy cattle, poultry and shellfish aquaculture, and products like milk, eggs, and honey.

Infrastructure damage affects a farmer’s bottom line and occasionally production more directly. This is the case with livestock contained in fencing, buildings, and equipment that irrigates a crop.

The final report will narrow the damage estimate and include production losses down to the county level.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida

Latest News

Some students have had to spend more than six weeks bouncing between hotels because their...
Hundreds of UF students still not moved in to luxury apartments more than a month into school
Marion County Sheriff's deputies shoot man while responding to a trespassing complaint near...
Man pointed gun at deputies before they shot him, MCSO says
The building will be completed by 2024, but students will not move in until spring 2025.
College of Central Florida’s new Center for Nursing coming in 2024
The 10-year-old and 11-year-old siblings had driven three hours in their mother’s stolen car
Kids driving stolen car stopped on I-75 in Alachua County