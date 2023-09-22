Afternoon and evening storms in Gainesville knocked down trees, causes damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Storms throughout the afternoon and evening knocked down trees with some blocking roads in Gainesville on Thursday.

GPD officers helped divert traffic near Northwest 8th Avenue and 18th Terrace as debris blocked the roadway.

Several downed trees knocked out power for residents in the area and other parts of the city.

One vehicle was crushed by a large tree that fell on a homeowner’s driveway.

