Body with gunshot wound found along roadway in Summerfield

Marion County crime (gfx)
Marion County crime (gfx)(MGN, MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man was found along the side of the road in Summerfield on Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies say they found the body of Darius Jones, 55, along Southeast 174th Place. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say the incident is isolated and there is no further danger to the public.

TRENDING: Man pointed gun at deputies before they shot him, MCSO says

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information related to the case to contact Detective Andrew Canterberry at 352-438-5932. Information can be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and referencing tip number 23-51.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react

Latest News

UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder
UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder
We are partnering with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to assist those in need...
TV20 launches Idalia Relief Fund to assist hurricane survivors
Many in Levy County are mourning the death of a judge who retired earlier this year
Retired Levy County Judge James “Tim” Browning dies
A couple was arrested in Georgia after Gainesville Police Department officers say they left two...
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours