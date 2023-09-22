Body with gunshot wound found along roadway in Summerfield

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man was found along the side of the road in Summerfield on Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death as a homicide.

Around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies say they found the body of Darius Jones, 55, along Southeast 174th Place. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say the incident is isolated and there is no further danger to the public.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with additional information related to the case to contact Detective Andrew Canterberry at 352-438-5932. Information can be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) and referencing tip number 23-51.

