A crash off of Archer Road left a minor in serious condition

A 16-year-old girl was struck on her scooter off of Archer Road while heading home from work,...
A 16-year-old girl was struck on her scooter off of Archer Road while heading home from work, leaving her in critical condition.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 16-year-old girl was struck on her scooter off of Archer Road while heading home from work, leaving her in critical condition.

The 16-year-old girl has been identified as Sonia Sanchez and the driver that hit her was identified by state troopers as a 21-year-old woman driving a 2015 Toyota sedan.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating and Sonia’s family is asking for help.

“I want to know what’s going on,” shared Isaac Sanchez, Sonia’s father. “If anybody is out there that’s watching this and you were there, please come forward.”

In the meantime, Sanchez is at University of Florida Health Shands Hospital in critical condition. Doctors from the hospital told her family that she could be paralyzed and in need of a wheelchair.

“That’s not something for a 16-year-old. She’s a little girl that’s full of life, that was so happy,” shared Isaac. “This girl has the most loveable heart and she’s helpful. She would help anybody, she doesn’t deserve that.”

This also isn’t the first scooter crash that’s happened near Archer Road, there has been a long history of deadly scooter accidents.

“This road is very dangerous,” shared Carlos Muniz, Sonia’s brother. “Not just my sister but it can be anybody, anybody’s kids and anybody’s loved ones.”

Sonia’s family hopes to get answers soon.

