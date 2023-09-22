Gainesville City commissioners approved raising taxes for the next fiscal year

Gainesville City Commissioners approved a bigger budget and higher taxes for the new fiscal year.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City commissioners are raising taxes.

City Commissioners approved a bigger budget and higher taxes for the new fiscal year.

In the final vote, commissioners raised property taxes by 17%, but due to higher property values, the increase will be by 29% over the current year.

The commission lost revenue when the state forced them to cut down on their annual budget transfer from GRU.

State lawmakers told commissioners to make budget cuts, but the new city budget rose to 445 million dollars.

