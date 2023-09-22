Gainesville Fine Arts Association is celebrating 100 years with two major events

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association are celebrating the organization’s 100th year anniversary tomorrow.

Since 1923, the gallery has held events and hundreds of art pieces from local artists that have impacted Gainesville’s Art Culture.

“It was founded by a group of women and friends that really loved and appreciated art,” said GFAA’s executive director Katy Lemle. “They decided to come together and form a dedicated group whose mission was to foster and celebrate the study of art.”

Every month, the gallery displays different exhibitions. Currently on display is the co-creation exhibition, where art pieces from artist collaborations are displayed. This display ends today.

“I think what sets GFAA apart and what I love about it is we operate in a sweet space of being not only a commercial gallery where you can come and buy art. We’re also a non-profit that helps and supports emerging and accomplished artists,” said Lemle.

More than 100 people are meeting tomorrow from 6 to 9 p.m. at the 1908 Grand on North Main St. for the anniversary party.

It is too late to get tickets to tomorrow’s event but organizers are hosting a reception for GFAA’s history exhibition during Gainesville’s art walk on September 29th. You can find more information on their website.

