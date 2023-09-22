Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death
Donrea A. McLaughlin and Sean D. Lee II arrested in Atlanta in connection to toddler's death(GPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A couple was arrested in Georgia after Gainesville Police Department officers say they left twin toddlers alone for 8 hours, resulting in a 3-year-old’s death.

Officers say on Sept. 1, they responded to a home on Northwest 43rd Street on reports of a toddler who was not breathing. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died. The 3-year-old’s mother Donrea A. McLaughlin, 22, claimed that she took a nap and was woken up by her boyfriend Sean D. Lee II, 26, because the child was not breathing.

During the investigation, detectives learned McLaughlin and Lee both went to work that day and left the 3-year-old and her twin sibling alone for 8 hours. Officers say the children were not checked on during that time. The surviving child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the investigation also uncovered a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the death of one sibling and injury to the other.

McLaughlin and Lee left Gainesville and traveled to Atlanta. A warrant was issued for their arrest and a team of officers, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, and U.S. Marshals worked together to coordinate the couple’s arrest.

McLaughlin and Lee will be extradited to Alachua County on charges of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect. They will be held on a $4.5 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react

Latest News

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/22
Several downed trees knocked out power for residents in the area and other parts of the city.
Afternoon and evening storms in Gainesville knocked down trees, causes damage
Governor DeSantis appointed four people to the commission, including Chad Mizelle and Rick Joyce.
Governor DeSantis appoints four people to the state elections commission, two have Alachua County ties
One vehicle was crushed by a large tree that fell on a homeowner’s driveway.
Afternoon and evening storms in Gainesville knocked down trees, causes damage