Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A couple was arrested in Georgia after Gainesville Police Department officers say they left twin toddlers alone for 8 hours, resulting in a 3-year-old’s death.

Officers say on Sept. 1, they responded to a home on Northwest 43rd Street on reports of a toddler who was not breathing. The girl was taken to the hospital where she died. The 3-year-old’s mother Donrea A. McLaughlin, 22, claimed that she took a nap and was woken up by her boyfriend Sean D. Lee II, 26, because the child was not breathing.

During the investigation, detectives learned McLaughlin and Lee both went to work that day and left the 3-year-old and her twin sibling alone for 8 hours. Officers say the children were not checked on during that time. The surviving child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers say the investigation also uncovered a history of prolonged abuse and neglect, which contributed to the death of one sibling and injury to the other.

McLaughlin and Lee left Gainesville and traveled to Atlanta. A warrant was issued for their arrest and a team of officers, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, and U.S. Marshals worked together to coordinate the couple’s arrest.

McLaughlin and Lee will be extradited to Alachua County on charges of felony murder, aggravated child abuse, and child neglect. They will be held on a $4.5 million bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.