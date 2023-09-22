Gator soccer team blanked at Tennessee, 2-0

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WCJB) - The (4-3-2) Gators have kicked off SEC play with a 0-2 record after dropping their third straight match, 2-0 at Tennessee.

Florida’s defense kept Tennessee scoreless for the first 23 minutes on the pitch. But, in the 24th minute, Sizzy Lawton hit her third goal of the season for the (6-2-1) Vols to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Gators only had one shot in the first half. They stepped up their offense with seven shot attempts in the second half but to no avail.

Unfortunately, Tennessee put this match away with an insurance goal by Vols’ Kate Runyon that went 19 feet and hit the crossbar for a 2-0 lead.

Florida heads back to Gainesville to welcome a Kentucky squad that has not lost a match this season but has tied their first two conference opponents.

The Gators and the (6-0-3) Wildcats clash at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

