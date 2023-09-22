Gator soccer team blanked at Tennessee, 2-0

Senior goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg had five saves in the loss
The Florida soccer team huddles together before their game with in-state opponent, South Florida.
The Florida soccer team huddles together before their game with in-state opponent, South Florida.(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WCJB) - The (4-3-2) Gators have kicked off SEC play with a 0-2 record after dropping their third straight match, 2-0 at Tennessee.

Florida’s defense kept Tennessee scoreless for the first 23 minutes on the pitch. But, in the 24th minute, Sizzy Lawton hit her third goal of the season for the (6-2-1) Vols to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The Gators only had one shot in the first half. They stepped up their offense with seven shot attempts in the second half but to no avail.

Unfortunately, Tennessee put this match away with an insurance goal by Vols’ Kate Runyon that went 19 feet and hit the crossbar for a 2-0 lead.

Florida heads back to Gainesville to welcome a Kentucky squad that has not lost a match this season but has tied their first two conference opponents.

The Gators and the (6-0-3) Wildcats clash at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react

Latest News

The Blue Wave win a district game against the tornadoes
H.S. Volleyball: P.K. Yonge volleyball team sweeps Bradford in three sets
H.S. Volleyball: P.K. Yonge volleyball team sweeps Bradford in three sets
TV20′s Play of the Week: North Marion’s defensive hit by Jaree Turner leads to first Colts victory
Stucky averaged nearly 11 assists per set for the Gators.
Gator volleyball team loses sophomore setter Alexis Stucky for the rest of the year