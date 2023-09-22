Governor DeSantis appoints four people to the state elections commission, two have Alachua County ties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people with ties to Alachua County have been appointed to the state elections commission.

Governor DeSantis appointed four people to the commission, including Chad Mizelle and Rick Joyce.

TRENDING: ‘This is a problem’: Dead dogs found dumped in Archer raise concerns

Mizelle graduated from the University of Florida and serves as a commissioner on the 13th circuit judicial nominating commission in Hillsborough County.

Joyce served as a special magistrate in Alachua and Lake counties.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.