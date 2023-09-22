Governor DeSantis appoints four people to the state elections commission, two have Alachua County ties
Sep. 22, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people with ties to Alachua County have been appointed to the state elections commission.
Governor DeSantis appointed four people to the commission, including Chad Mizelle and Rick Joyce.
Mizelle graduated from the University of Florida and serves as a commissioner on the 13th circuit judicial nominating commission in Hillsborough County.
Joyce served as a special magistrate in Alachua and Lake counties.
