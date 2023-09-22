‘I became very emotional’: Visitors pay their respects at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Vietnam War memorial in Marion County had some residents traveling from out of town to pay their respects Friday.

Janet Greig visited the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C., but said the three-fifths scale version at Ernie Mills Park is more intimate.

“As soon as I got out of the car I became very emotional,” said Greig. “Every time I see the names of my friends on that wall it just grips me and it’s very difficult.”

Greig’s husband is a Vietnam War veteran and she wanted him to see this display for himself.

“So many people that are here would have some kind of a connection to what happened way back then,” said Greig.

Visitors walked alongside the 288 foot wall and read the 58,395 names on it. Some placed flowers, pictures, and hats. Organizers said they are keeping a close eye on the items left at the memorial.

“Since we know where they belong, we put it back at that panel. Somebody left it for a reason, we just don’t know why,” said Jim Stepanek.

Stepanek is the secretary of Vietnam Veterans Gathering. The group worked with the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association to bring in the traveling wall.

This is the second time it has made an appearance in Dunnellon and includes a special feature for those who come in close.

“Every name, every one of the 58,395 names is read out loud by people,” said Stepanek. “We got the volunteers to read a sheet of 30 names at a time.”

One woman told TV20 she recognized some of the names on the wall.

“It’s just so humbling to see all the people that gave their lives and how they’re being honored, but the ones that made it back weren’t honored at all,” said Susan Howell.

A memorial for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11 and the War on Terror is also on display.

Organizers say both can be viewed at any time of day. They are holding a ceremony Sunday at 4 p.m. before the memorials are taken down Monday morning.

