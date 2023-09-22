Marion County Commissioners approve proposal for dogs to be allowed at restaurants
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some restaurants in Marion County soon may be going to the dogs.
County commissioners gave final approval to a proposal to allow dogs to accompany their owners in outdoor seating areas.
Owners will have to follow set rules to dine with their four-legged friends.
People must keep their dogs on a leash at all times, make sure they stay off furniture, and keep them from eating or drinking from restaurant silverware or dishes.
TRENDING: Alachua County NAACP president speaks on loss of godson to gun violence
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.