Mobile home fire claims the life of a man in Gilchrist County

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue (gfx)(MGN, GCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was killed in a house fire in Gilchrist County Thursday night, three people were able to escape the blaze.

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue crews say just before midnight, a mobile home caught on fire in the area of County Road 232 and U.S. Highway 129. The four people inside were asleep when the fire started.

Firefighters say two people were able to get out of the home safely and one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A man, who was a visitor, not a resident, died inside the home.

The fire is believed to be accidental, however, fire rescue and the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident with the help of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

