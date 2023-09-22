Retired Levy County Judge James “Tim” Browning dies

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Many in Levy County are mourning the death of a judge who retired earlier this year. On Friday, the Eight Judicial Circuit announced the death of retired Levy County Judge James “Tim” Browning.

Court officials say Browning died on Wednesday. In 2010, he was appointed to the bench by Gov. Charlie Crist and he served until his retirement this year.

In a statement, court officials said, “Judge Browning was loved by all of us who had the honor of practicing with him, before him or calling him a friend. He was well known for his humor, and warm smile.”

Details about his legacy and arrangements will be announced at a future date.

