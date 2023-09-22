‘This is a problem’: Dead dogs found dumped in Archer raise concerns

Residents fear this may be tied to a dog fighting ring.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A dead dog was dumped near Southwest Archer Lane and 154th street on Tuesday and residents said it’s becoming a trend.

“It didn’t look like it had been hit, it was on a dirt road, and it looked like it had obviously been dumped,” stated one resident. “Unfortunately I’ve also seen another dog dumped.”

The woman TV20 spoke with said she’s scared of retaliation by the people who may be responsible so she won’t share her name, but posted the images on social media. She said people in Archer have found at least 9 dead dogs over the last year.

“I have heard of other people on Archer Word of Mouth that have said that they have found the same condition kind of dogs who have obviously been dumped. Not hit, but dumped. So, it is a problem,” stated the woman.

The Archer woman believes these deaths could be tied to a big problem.

“Dog fighting, unfortunately,” stated the woman. “There has been words that people have heard, cries, of dogs fighting.”

Residents said UF veterinarian crews have picked up dumped dogs in the past.

“It’s really hurtful. I have dogs, I have cats. So, I mean, I just want to protect these dogs, I want to protect these animals and this needs to stop,” shared the woman.

Alachua County Sheriffs investigators are on the case but it is still unclear if the dogs died of natural causes or of animal cruelty.

