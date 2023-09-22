Tim Tebow honored in special exhibit for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductees

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCJB) - Tim Tebow is honored in a special exhibit in Atlanta for 2023 College Football Hall of Fame inductees.

The special exhibit showcases one-of-a-kind artifacts and celebrates the careers and contributions of the players and coaches being inducted this year.

Each inductee has a personalized locker in the exhibit, featuring their school’s logo and colors, game-worn jerseys, helmets, and other memorabilia that showcases the player’s careers.

TRENDING: Judge weighs Gainesville’s challenge to the state’s overhaul of GRU

Tebow’s locker features his “bloody” jersey from the 2008 matchup against Florida State University, National Championship memorabilia and his Davey O’Brien Award.

The exhibit is on display now through January 2024 at the College Football Hall of Fame.

The 2023 class of College Football Hall of Famers will be inducted during the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.