TV20 launches Idalia Relief Fund to assist hurricane survivors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 30 in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm with high winds, rain, and storm surge devastating coastal communities in North Central Florida. The destruction extended as the storm moved inland toppling trees and snapping power poles causing entire counties to lose electricity.

After the storm, many lives were put on hold as people worked to clear debris, repair damaged homes, and reopen shuttered businesses. Weeks later, that work continues. TV20 is partnering with two charities with local operations to provide assistance to those still in need.

We’ve launched the Idalia Relief Fund to raise money for the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities. All money donated to the funds will be used to help those recovering from the storm in Florida.

To donate, click the link above to go to our donation page. Then, select the organization you wish to donate to. On the donation form, select the WCJB Idalia Relief Fund to ensure your donations go to people impacted by the hurricane in Florida. For the Salvation Army fund, we are partnering with our sister station in Tallahassee WCTV.

