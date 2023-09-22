UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers are on the path to developing the first-ever medication to treat people addicted to stimulant drugs such as cocaine and meth.

UF Health received a five-year, 19 million-dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse to develop the SBS-518 compound.

This is among the first compounds to successfully target components of the brain that regulate how stimulant drugs affect the body.

SBS-518 was developed in the lab of UF College of Pharmacy Professor, Dr. Chris McCurdy. “We had some really cool data showing that we could use this compound to block rodents from self-administering cocaine and methamphetamine. We took that data to the National Institute on Drug Abuse with a plan to develop it for human clinical trials” said McCurdy.

During the first two years of the study, SBS-518 will be developed into an oral drug.

The final three years will involve studies while preparing it for a clinical trial.

“Over 5 million individuals are suffering from stimulant use disorders, and the sad part of that is that there’s no FDA-approved treatment. The only treatment available is psychotherapy, so individuals go to counseling and try to tell you not to take the drug. Those things don’t work as effectively, although they are effective” said McCurdy.

