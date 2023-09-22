UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder

UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder
UF researchers working to develop treatment for stimulant use disorder(WCJB)
By Kristin Chase
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida researchers are on the path to developing the first-ever medication to treat people addicted to stimulant drugs such as cocaine and meth.

UF Health received a five-year, 19 million-dollar grant from the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute on Drug Abuse to develop the SBS-518 compound.

This is among the first compounds to successfully target components of the brain that regulate how stimulant drugs affect the body.

SBS-518 was developed in the lab of UF College of Pharmacy Professor, Dr. Chris McCurdy. “We had some really cool data showing that we could use this compound to block rodents from self-administering cocaine and methamphetamine. We took that data to the National Institute on Drug Abuse with a plan to develop it for human clinical trials” said McCurdy.

During the first two years of the study, SBS-518 will be developed into an oral drug.

The final three years will involve studies while preparing it for a clinical trial.

“Over 5 million individuals are suffering from stimulant use disorders, and the sad part of that is that there’s no FDA-approved treatment. The only treatment available is psychotherapy, so individuals go to counseling and try to tell you not to take the drug. Those things don’t work as effectively, although they are effective” said McCurdy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Ty Head, 22, accused of murder in Jacksonville
Ocala man kills himself after shooting two women in Jacksonville
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville
City of Gainesville (FILE)
Gainesville ranked 2nd most expensive city to live in Florida
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react

Latest News

Marion County crime (gfx)
Body with gunshot wound found along roadway in Summerfield
We are partnering with the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to assist those in need...
TV20 launches Idalia Relief Fund to assist hurricane survivors
Many in Levy County are mourning the death of a judge who retired earlier this year
Retired Levy County Judge James “Tim” Browning dies
A couple was arrested in Georgia after Gainesville Police Department officers say they left two...
Gainesville Police arrest couple for 3-year-old’s death after being left alone for 8 hours