ASO released body cam footage of the arrest of Javon Barclay
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Body cam footage has been released of the arrest of a person of interest connected to a homicide case in Gainesville.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Javon Barclay after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 441 in Marion County.
They say he was driving the stolen BMW Sedan that belonged to 44-year-old Johnny Walker, who was found at Cynthia Chestnut Park on Sunday.
He later died in the hospital.
TRENDING: Mobile home fire claims the life of a man in Gilchrist County
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.