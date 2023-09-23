ASO released body cam footage of the arrest of Javon Barclay

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies released body cam footage of the arrest of Javon Barclay after a chase down 441.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Body cam footage has been released of the arrest of a person of interest connected to a homicide case in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Javon Barclay after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 441 in Marion County.

They say he was driving the stolen BMW Sedan that belonged to 44-year-old Johnny Walker, who was found at Cynthia Chestnut Park on Sunday.

He later died in the hospital.

