ASO released body cam footage of the arrest of Javon Barclay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Body cam footage has been released of the arrest of a person of interest connected to a homicide case in Gainesville.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Javon Barclay after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 441 in Marion County.

They say he was driving the stolen BMW Sedan that belonged to 44-year-old Johnny Walker, who was found at Cynthia Chestnut Park on Sunday.

He later died in the hospital.

TRENDING: Mobile home fire claims the life of a man in Gilchrist County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.