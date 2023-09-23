BREAKING: MCSO investigating armed robbery in Belleview

The suspect fled the scene but was able to be retrieved by MCSO Deputies.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating an armed robbery at the Sunoco in Belleview off of Highway 441.

Reports came into MCSO earlier this morning of the armed robbery.

The suspect fled the scene but was able to be retrieved by MCSO Deputies.

It is not known at this time if there is a suspected relation to two armed robberies that have taken place in Marion Oak in the last few weeks.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

