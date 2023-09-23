CCSO: Over 300 grams of drugs seized in Citrus County undercover investigation

INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 300 grams of drugs were seized in a Citrus County undercover investigation on Friday.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Tactical Impact Unit seized 226 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of fentanyl, resulting in the arrest of Robert Paul Kowanko, 49, and Sean Thomas Joyce, 37.

TIU officials say they discovered Kowanko, a resident of Port Charlotte, was involved in the sale and delivery of large amounts of methamphetamines in Citrus County.

Detectives in the unit conducted an undercover operation on Friday, purchasing a large quantity of methamphetamine from Kowanko.

Kowanko traveled from Port Charlotte with his associate, Joyce, also of Port Charlotte, to deliver half a pound of methamphetamine.

A purchase was made, allowing detectives to seize 226 grams of methamphetamine.

The pair were later arrested in the parking lot of the Denny’s restaurant in Crystal River. Kowanko was found with 59 grams of fentanyl in his possession, while Joyce was found with 45 grams, as well as 1 gram of crack cocaine. Drug paraphernalia was also recovered from the vehicle Kowanko was driving.

Detectives say the amount of fentanyl seized during the investigation has the potential to kill about 52,000 adults.

Robert Paul Kowanko was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 200 grams, trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, sale of methamphetamine 1,000 feet from a place of worship, illegal use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of paraphernalia.

Sean Thomas Joyce was charged with trafficking methamphetamine over 200 grams, trafficking fentanyl over 28 gras, sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of crack cocaine, illegal use of a 2-way communication device, and possession of paraphernalia.

Both are being held at the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

