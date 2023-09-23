FHP: 17-year-old girl in serious condition after electric scooter accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 17-year-old girl is hospitalized following an accident on Southwest Archer Road.

Florida Highway Patrol Officials say that on Sept. 18 around 11 p.m., a 17-year-old girl from Lakeland was traveling west on SR-24 in the right lane. She was operating an electric scooter that is not designed or legal to be operated on the roadway.

A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Gainesville resident was also driving west on SR-24.

TRENDING: Marion County Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Officials say that at some point the front of the vehicle struck the scooter, ejecting the girl from the scooter.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Shands Hospital.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.