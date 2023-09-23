FHP released description of vehicle that hit a 15-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details about a hit-and-run crash that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

FHP troopers have released a description of the vehicle.

Troopers say it could be a dark 2018 to 2024 GMC Terrain with its right side mirror missing.

On September 11th, the 15-year-old was walking on the shoulder of State Road 40 in Marion County when a vehicle driving south struck her.

The vehicle then drove off.

The teen was taken to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

RELATED: 15-year-old battery victim hit by a vehicle in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.