FHP released description of vehicle that hit a 15-year-old

FHP troopers say the vehicle that hit a 15-year-old could be a dark 2018 to 2024 GMC Terrain with its right side mirror missing.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details about a hit-and-run crash that sent a 15-year-old to the hospital.

FHP troopers have released a description of the vehicle.

Troopers say it could be a dark 2018 to 2024 GMC Terrain with its right side mirror missing.

On September 11th, the 15-year-old was walking on the shoulder of State Road 40 in Marion County when a vehicle driving south struck her.

The vehicle then drove off.

The teen was taken to UF Health Shands in serious condition.

RELATED: 15-year-old battery victim hit by a vehicle in Marion County

