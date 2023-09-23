The Florida F-4 Tailgating Contest is hosting their 6th annual competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Families and competitors gathered to compete for a scholarship while cooking their choice of protein. The different portions of the competition were beef, chicken, pork and shrimp.

There was a winner and a runner-up for each protein contest. The first place winner won $1,500 and the runner up won $1,000 in scholarship money.

Prior to this state championship, there were four regionals across the state. The first and second place winners of those regional competitions then qualified to compete at the state level.

The program started small but grew within the six years it has been around.

Brian Estevez/ UF IFAS extension of Esambia County 4-h agent

“When we started this program, we just wanted to do a grilling competition,” shared 4-H agent of Escambia County. “This has kind of morphed over our 6 years. In all 67 counties, this was the only 4-H youth development program and as of today, almost 75 percent of the counties in the state have competed in some version of this contest.”

Many youth that competed this year have competed multiple times in a row.

“I was like, what’s tailgating, so we decided to check it out,” shared Taylor Anderson, Escambia County contestant that competed in the pork portion. “Then, all of a sudden we just got into the tailgating program and we’ve been in it for about 3 years now.”

Agents of 4-H shared that cooking and fire safety isn’t the contestants’ only lesson, they learn a lot about communication and presenting skills.

The winner for the beef portion was Thomas Hawes. For the pork portion Cate Breda took the championship. As far as the chicken portion, Archer Konow was the winner. Finally, the winner for the shrimp portion was Parker Mayfield.

