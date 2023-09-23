Forest Park set to reopen after renovations

Forest Park is set to reopen after renovations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Park is set to reopen, after undergoing renovations, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

City officials announced the grand re-opening of Forest Park on SW 20th Avenue will take place on September 23rd at 10 a.m.

The renovations included the installation of new turf for the soccer fields, new volleyball courts, as well as outdoor lighting.

The renovations cost more than three-and-a-half million dollars, which was funded by the wild spaces public places tax.

