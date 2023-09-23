Gator volleyball team wins a tight five-set thriller at No. 24 Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WCJB) - Florida had a tough task starting their conference schedule without setter Alexis Stucky after she tore her ACL and MCL, but the (9-1) Gators fought back down 2 to 1 and won the final two sets.

After the first set, 20 to 25, Florida found themselves behind and rallied to tie it up in the second set with a 26 to 24 victory. The Gators were down 23-18 but scored 8 of the last 9 points.

The (10-2) Tigers countered to take a two sets to one lead, 26-24.

In the fourth set, Florida was clinging to a 16-15 lead but took advantage of a trifecta of attack errors by Auburn. Sofia Victoria and Kennedy Martin drilled the final four kills to force a fifth set, 25-19.

The Gators refused to go away quietly. Florida was down 12 to 9. Victoria fired back-to-back kills to tie it at 12. Martin was called for a service error to fall back, 13 to 12. Martin pulled off the game-winning kill to win their conference opener.

Martin led the team with 16 kills, AC Fitzpatrick and Victoria also ended Friday evening with double-digit kills.

In her first start as the setter, Kennedy Muff chalked up 46 assists for the Gators.

Since 1991, Florida has won their SEC opener.

The Gators head home to host Georgia on Sunday evening at the O’Connell Center. First, serve at 7 pm.

