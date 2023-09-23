Latin festival draws thousands to Williston

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Crowds took part in Latin fusion at a festival in Levy County Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said close to 3,000 people showed up at Heritage Park for the second annual Williston Fiesta.

The event celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with food, music, and dance, such as free Zumba and salsa lessons.

One organizer told TV20 people from across North Central Florida stopped by to take in the different cultures.

“There aren’t enough of those events celebrating the Latin culture and the history of Central, South America, and the Carribbean,” said Ovidio Santiago, co-owner of Premier Events NCF. “To see everybody wrap their arms around it and enjoy it and want to know more about these cultures was just a blessing.”

The team promised they’ll be back again in Levy County next year.

