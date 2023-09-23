Levy County sergeant saves Cedar Key School students life

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County Sheriff’s Office sergeant saves a Cedar Key School student’s life.

7th grader Kai Liles was eating a sandwich at lunch when he started to choke.

Sergeant Carl Rogers saw Liles choking and performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully stopping him from choking.

Rogers says it’s the first time in his 27 years working in law enforcement that he has had to save someone from choking.

