Marion County Deputies search for armed robbery suspect

Officials say a suspect matching a similar description stole cash at the Marion Oaks Dollar General recently as well.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County investigators are searching for an armed robbery suspect in Ocala.

MCSO Deputies say a man entered the Winn Dixie on Marion Oaks Boulevard demanding money.

Witnesses have described the man as Hispanic and say that he left after the employee refused to give him any money.

If you have any information that may be able to assist the deputies in their investigation, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

