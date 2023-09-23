MCSO: Ocala man arrested for sexual activity with 13-year-old

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is arrested for sexual activity with a 13-year-old.

Jerry Aguilar, 39, was arrested by Ocala Police yesterday on three charges of soliciting a child for sexual conduct via text messages, and ten counts of sending explicit material to a child.

The victim’s mother discovered inappropriate messages from Aguilar to the victim. She immediately contacted the police.

Detectives say upon further investigation, they found that Aguilar had been communicating with the victim for several weeks, with evidence suggesting he was grooming the child to become comfortable with him.

Detectives conducted an operation where Aguilar was unaware he was communicating with the detective who was posing as the victim.

During the exchange, Aguilar made several sexual references, sent sexually explicit content, and solicited the child victim to engage in sexual conduct, leading to his arrest.

Aguilar is being held at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with no bond.

